The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution establishing the "Board of Peace," an international stabilisation force to oversee Gaza's governance, reconstruction and security.

The resolution received 13 votes in favour on Monday, with China and Russia abstaining.

Speaking before the vote, US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz told the Council that "today, we have the power to douse the flames and light a path to peace."

"That path is the draft UN Security Council resolution before us, a bold, pragmatic blueprint born from President (Donald) Trump's 20-point comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, forged in the fires of diplomacy with Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Türkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia," he said.

He argued that the resolution "charts a possible pathway for Palestinian self-determination after the Palestinian Authority has completed the necessary reforms, where rockets will give way to olive branches and there is a chance on the political horizon."

Recalling concerns by the Council as well as Russia's "counter-draft," Waltz said: "We hear concerns over mandates, but colleagues' hesitation here is the true enemy."