When the PKK group’s terrorists burned their weapons in northern Iraq on July 11, it marked a historic moment for Türkiye in its decades-long battle to weed out the scourge of terrorism.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Türkiye is poised to turn a “historic page” after PKK terrorists destroyed their weapons as part of a deal that would also see the group disbanded.

“A terror-free Türkiye is a developed, strengthened, and more prosperous Türkiye,” he said during his address at the 32nd Consultation and Evaluation Meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara.

Erdogan cast this moment as both culmination and commencement — the end of a decades-long insurgency, ushering in a new era of unity, prosperity, and national rebirth.

He stated the PKK disarmament as not merely a military achievement, but a social and historical restoration of national unity. Türkiye has entered what Erdogan described as “a new phase” in its fight against terrorism.

“We are now at the threshold of removing the chains of terrorism that have shackled our nation for 47 years,” he said. “The concrete signs of this progress are already becoming visible on the ground.”

He marked the beginning of the surrender of the PKK terrorists under the supervision of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation and Armed Forces as “highly symbolic and profoundly meaningful”.

“This is about rekindling the spirit of brotherhood,” he said. “The Turkish and Kurdish peoples, who have lived together for a thousand years, will once again find common ground in peace and shared destiny.”

After a decades-long campaign of terror by the PKK, the dismantling of the PKK's armed structure frees Türkiye from the heavy economic and social burden inflicted by the terror group.

PKK is listed as a terror group by Türkiye, the EU, and the US.

Cost of the fight

According to President Erdogan, the economic cost of separatist terrorism to the country is estimated at around $2 trillion, emphasising that, with the political will and unwavering determination, Türkiye is on the verge of finally overcoming the “scourge of terrorism.”

The president emphasised that this development is not only a security breakthrough, but also an inflexion point in Türkiye’s economic trajectory.

He cited the potential for increased domestic investment, renewed foreign interest, and a revival in the long-neglected southeastern and eastern regions of the country.

“It means a Türkiye that has elevated the standard of living for all its citizens.”

Professor Mevlut Tatliyer, an economist at Marmara University, welcomed the counter-terrorism milestone but urged policymakers to build upon it with a vision and an urgency.

“When there is terrorism, true development becomes nearly impossible,” he tells TRT World. “No one wants to open factories in unstable zones, and infrastructure projects stall. We’ve seen direct sabotage by PKK terrorists on roads and factories.”

While Tatliyer acknowledged that the Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia regions have long suffered from geographic and structural disadvantages such as arid terrain and proximity to unstable neighbours, he adds that terrorism has been the single most paralysing factor.