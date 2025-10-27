US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that a deal on TikTok is expected to be finalised during a meeting this week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We reached a final deal on TikTok. We reached one in Madrid, and I believe that as of today, all the details are ironed out, and that will be for the two leaders to consummate that transaction on Thursday in (South) Korea," Bessent said in an interview on the programme Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.

Regarding the details of the deal, Bessent said he is "not part of the commercial side of the transaction".

"My remit was to get the Chinese to agree to approve the transaction, and I believe we successfully accomplished that over the past two days," he said.