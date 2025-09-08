Chinese rating agency CSCI Pengyuan assigned a domestic triple A rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom on Friday, as media reported Beijing was preparing to reopen its domestic bond market to major Russian energy firms.

"Gazprom's rating reflects its strategic importance and legal ties to the Russian government," CSCI Pengyuan said.

The firm's credit profile "is underpinned by its strong business profile as one of the market leaders in the global oil and gas industry and its important position in Russia's energy market", it added.

The "AAA" rating with a stable outlook came just days after Russia and China gave their blessings to the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline.

Gazprom made the announcement during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China last week.

Related TRT World - Parade with Putin and Kim aims to 'cherish peace', not conspire against US: China

Late last month, senior Chinese financial regulators told top Russian energy executives that they would support their companies' plans to sell renminbi "panda bonds", the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.