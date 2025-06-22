Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Friday warned that recent US air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, carried out in coordination with Israel, risk escalating tensions and undermining regional stability.

"The US's air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and its association with Israel's aggression against Iran are a new step that will lead to chaos and confusion, not peace and stability in the Middle East," said Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye’s Director of Communications on his X account on Sunday.

“Just as the process that began with US military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan led to greater radicalization and terrorism around the world, the US attack on Iran also carries the potential to produce similar outcomes.”

Türkiye has consistently urged de-escalation and dialogue as the path to lasting peace in the region. The latest developments, however, mark a significant escalation with potential implications for the broader Middle East.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

“There is a direct link between America's military interventions and the dynamics that have reshaped the political map of Europe by inciting xenophobia and Islamophobia in the West, and fueled anti-Western and anti-American sentiments in the East,” Altun said.