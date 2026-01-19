US stock futures skidded on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened to slap a 10 percent extra tariff on imports from eight European countries due to their opposition to his desire to take control of Greenland.

The European countries targeted by Trump blasted the move, saying his threats “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.” The unusually strong joint statement from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland was the most forceful rebuke from the European allies since he returned to the White House almost a year ago.

The future for the S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7 percent.

Trump's moves are testing the strategic alignment and institutional trust underlying support from Europe, the largest trading partner and provider of financing to the United States, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“In a world where geopolitical cohesion within the Western alliance is no longer taken for granted, the willingness to recycle capital indefinitely into US assets becomes less automatic. This is not a short-term liquidation story. It is a slow rebalancing story, and those are far more consequential,” Innes said.

In Asia, shares were mixed after China reported that its economy expanded at a 5 percent annual pace in 2025, though it slowed in the last quarter. Oil prices edged higher. Strong exports, despite Trump's higher tariffs on imports from China, helped to offset relatively weak domestic demand.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.9 percent to 26,614.76. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3 percent to 4,113.86.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.8 percent to 53,523.92. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was due to hold a news conference later on Monday as she prepares to dissolve the parliament for a snap election next month.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.4 percent to 4,906.58, pushing further into record territory on strong gains for tech-related companies. Computer chip maker SK Hynix climbed 1.9 percent.

Taiwan's Taiex added 0.7 percent, while the Sensex in India fell 0.6 percent.

On Friday, stocks edged lower on Wall Street as the first week of corporate earnings season ended with markets trading near record levels.