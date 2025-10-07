MIDDLE EAST
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
UN spokesperson says 'there was no request' for assistance to the world body in Syria’s indirect elections.
Nawar Najma, spokesperson for Syria's Higher Committee for elections, announces parliamentary results in Damascus on October 6, 2025. / Reuters
October 7, 2025

The UN on Monday described the establishment of an interim body and legislature in Syria as "an important step" in addressing the country's urgent priorities during its transitional period.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a news conference that the UN's special envoy office "has taken note of the indirect elections that were held yesterday."

"We will obviously follow the developments regarding the announcement of official results and the presidential appointment for the remaining seats in the assembly," he said.

Noting that "the Office of the Special Envoy to the UN at large was not involved in the electoral process," Dujarric said: "There was no request to us for any electoral assistance."

"That being said, the establishment of an interim body and an interim legislature is an important step in addressing the urgent legal and institutional priorities during the transitional period," he said.

He further stated that "our special envoy's office underscores the importance of ensuring that the work of the People's Assembly during the transition is conducted in a transparent, open and inclusive manner."

Dujarric added that "substantial efforts are still needed" to ensure the inclusiveness of all components of Syrian society.

His remarks came regarding an indirect election held in Syria on Sunday for its People's Assembly, the first since the ouster of the Assad regime. Some 6,000 voters were selected from electoral bodies nationwide to cast ballots for the election of two-thirds of the 210-seat body.

Under the new transitional system, 140 seats were contested through these indirect votes; the president will issue a decree to appoint the other 70 members.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
