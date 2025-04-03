WAR ON GAZA
Qatar refutes false claims of paying to disrupt Israel-Hamas negotiations
Doha says it "remains committed to its humanitarian and diplomatic role as a mediator between the relevant parties to end this devastating war and is working closely with Egypt."
00:00
Meeting of foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE in Cairo to discuss Israel's genocide in Gaza [AFP File] / AFP
April 3, 2025

Qatar has condemned and rejected allegations that it made "financial payments" to undermine efforts by Egypt and mediators in talks between Hamas and Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the statements published by some journalists and media outlets alleging that Qatar has made financial payments to undermine the efforts of Egypt or any of the mediators involved in the ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel," Qatar’s International Media Office said in a statement on Thursday.

It affirmed that "these allegations are baseless and serve only the agendas of those who seek to sabotage the mediation efforts and undermine relations between nations," it added.

The charges represent a new development in the misinformation campaign that is attempting to divert attention from the humanitarian suffering and perpetuate the politicisation of the war, the statement added.

Doha "remains committed to its humanitarian and diplomatic role as a mediator between the relevant parties to end this devastating war and is working closely with Egypt in our efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire and protect civilian lives," it stressed.

Qatar also praised Egypt's crucial role, highlighting daily collaboration to ensure successful joint mediation for regional stability.

'Qatargate'

Doha’s reaction came after Israeli media reported accusations that advisors in the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received funds from Qatar in exchange for disseminating information that undermines Egypt's role in mediating between Hamas and Israel, while praising Qatar's efforts.

An Israeli court extended the detention of two aides of Netanyahu for another day on Thursday on suspicion they received money from Qatar to allegedly promote its image as a mediator in Israeli media.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court agreed to extend the arrest of Jonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein by an additional 24 hours, rejecting a police request to extend it by seven days.

KAN said investigations exposed discrepancies in the testimonies of the suspects in the case, dubbed by the Israeli media as "Qatargate."

The broadcaster said one of the two aides lied during interrogation, without identifying the aide.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu denounced the investigations against his aides as ridiculous.

The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein was released from house arrest on Thursday after he was questioned about ties to the case with the two aides.​​​​​​​

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said that two other journalists could potentially be questioned in the case.

SOURCE:AA
