Hulk Hogan, the moustachioed, headscarf-wearing icon in the world of professional wrestling, has died at the age of 71, Florida police and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said.

In Clearwater, Florida, authorities responded to a call on Thursday morning about a cardiac arrest.

Hogan was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a statement on Facebook.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was perhaps the biggest star in WWE’s long history.

He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre the Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon.