At least 33 people were killed and dozens more injured when tornadoes and violent storms raked across the central United States, officials said.

Local news on Saturday showed roofs torn off homes and large trucks overturned, as forecasters warned of more tornadoes to come this weekend.

Eight people died in Kansas in a crash involving more than 50 vehicles, caused by low visibility during a "severe dust storm," local police said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed 12 storm-related fatalities and shared images of boats piled on top of one another at a marina destroyed by the weather.

The state police reported downed trees and power lines, as well as damage to buildings, with some areas severely impacted by "tornadoes, thunderstorms, and large hail."

"It was the scariest thing I've ever been through; it was so fast, our ears were all about to burst," Alicia Wilson, who was evacuated from her home in Missouri, told TV station KSDK.

Six fatalities were reported in Missouri's Wayne County, three in Ozark County, where multiple injuries were also reported, and one each in Butler, Jefferson, and St. Louis counties, police said.