Lebanon’s prime minister said that his country was “far from” diplomatic normalisation or economic relations with Israel, despite a move towards direct negotiations between the two countries aimed at defusing tensions.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s comments to a small group of journalists on Wednesday in Beirut came in contradiction to a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel would send an envoy to talks with Lebanese diplomatic and economic officials, which he described as an “initial attempt to create a basis for relations and economic cooperation” between the two countries.

Lebanon and Israel both announced the appointment of civilian members to a previously military-only committee monitoring enforcement of the US-brokered ceasefire that halted the latest war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah a year ago. The civilian members took part in Wednesday’s meeting of the mechanism.

The two countries don't have diplomatic relations and have been officially in a state of war since 1948.