Illegal Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles Saturday in the village of Ein Yabroud, east of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.

A group of illegal settlers blocked the path of Palestinian vehicles in the village and attacked them while Israeli forces were present, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The agency said the attack did not result in any injuries.

Separately, the Israeli army closed the four entrances to the city of Jericho in the eastern West Bank, preventing passage and causing severe traffic gridlock and the accumulation of hundreds of vehicles, eyewitnesses told Anadolu without clarifying the reason for the closure.

They added that some of the dirt roads drivers tried to use had illegal settlers present on them, forcing many people to turn back.

A total of 916 permanent and temporary Israeli checkpoints cut through cities and towns across the occupied West Bank, including more than 243 iron gates erected after the start of the genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, which continued for two years.