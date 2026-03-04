Türkiye has conveyed its concern to the Iranian envoy who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry regarding a ballistic munition fired from Iran and directed towards Turkish airspace on Wednesday.
According to diplomatic sources, Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh was informed of Türkiye's concern and strong protest over the incident.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also conveyed Ankara's concern to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi regarding the incident.
Speaking over the phone, Fidan told Araghchi that any step that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be avoided, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.
Neutralised by NATO
The ballistic munition fired from Iran and directed towards Turkish airspace on Wednesday was intercepted and neutralised by NATO air and missile defence units in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said earlier.
The ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the projectile, detected after passing through Iraq and Syria, was successfully engaged by air defences.
The incident comes after joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, other senior officials and nearly 1,050 Iranians — including 165 schoolchildren — and prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes across the region.