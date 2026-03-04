Türkiye has conveyed its concern to the Iranian envoy who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry regarding a ballistic munition fired from Iran and directed towards Turkish airspace on Wednesday.

According to diplomatic sources, Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh​​​​​​​ was informed of Türkiye's concern and strong protest over the incident.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also conveyed Ankara's concern to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi regarding the incident.

Speaking over the phone, Fidan told Araghchi that any step that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be avoided, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.