Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that South Africa's ambassador to the United States "is no longer welcome" in the country.

Rubio, in a post on X, accused Ebrahim Rasool on Friday of being a "race-baiting politician" who hates President Donald Trump and declared him "persona non grata."

"South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country," Rubio said.

He didn't give further reasoning.

Rubio shared a link to a Breitbart article covering remarks Rasool made at a foreign policy seminar earlier Friday, when he said Trump is "mobilising a supremacism against the incumbency" at home and abroad.