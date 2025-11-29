WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Two Palestinian children killed in Israeli strike in southern Gaza
Medical sources say siblings were hit near a school in Bani Suhaila as Israeli forces intensified attacks across Gaza.
Two Palestinian children killed in Israeli strike in southern Gaza
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children. / AA
November 29, 2025

The Israeli army killed two Palestinian children on Saturday in a drone strike on the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to medics.

The bodies of the two brothers arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after an Israeli attack near al-Farabi School in Bani Suhaila, medical sources in Nasser Hospital told Anadolu.

The area targeted by the strike lies within the zones the Israeli army continues to hold under the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10.

However, Palestinians in the area struggle to identify these zones because the army has not placed the yellow concrete blocks that typically mark separation lines between the areas it still occupies and those from which it has withdrawn, according to Anadolu’s correspondent.

Some residents attempt to reach these zones in search of firewood or food, or to return to their destroyed homes to salvage bedding and basic belongings as winter temperatures drop.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli military intensified its ground, naval, and air strikes on several parts of Gaza, all within areas Israel continues to occupy.

The bombardment hit eastern Gaza City, the town of Beit Lahia in the north, the eastern outskirts of al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, and Rafah, as well as the towns of al-Qarara and Bani Suhaila east of Khan Younis, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions