EUROPE
2 min read
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
Freezing rain and ice disrupt travel across central and eastern Europe.
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
A BSR gritting vehicle grits at Brandenbuger Tor while it rains and freezing wetness forms on the ground, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 / AP
January 13, 2026

Freezing rain led to travel disruptions in central Europe on Tuesday, including flights being temporarily suspended at several airports.

Snow and freezing temperatures buffeted Europe last week, with gale-force winds and storms claiming the lives of some 15 people, causing travel mayhem, shutting schools, and cutting power to hundreds of thousands.

A thick layer of ice on the runways at Vienna Airport led to a temporary shutdown, with flights gradually resuming around midday on Tuesday.

Austria's state railway company OeBB also asked travellers to postpone non-urgent journeys, with numerous train connections facing interruptions and cancellations.

In neighbouring Slovakia, the Bratislava airport was also closed temporarily early Tuesday due to bad weather.

Slovak police on Facebook urged people to avoid travel because of "extreme" ice and snow in the west of the country.

RelatedTRT World - Severe cold snap grips parts of Europe, snarling travel

In the Czech Republic, ice was also hampering road and rail traffic.

RECOMMENDED

Prague airport came to a virtual standstill, with firefighters having to de-ice the runways.

Around 50 people were treated for injuries because of the icy conditions, according to Prague's emergency services, cited by the CTK agency.

In neighbouring Hungary, where severe winter conditions have affected a large part of the country since last week, Budapest airport was shut down because of "black ice and extreme icing", the airport said.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Ethiopian Airlines cargo aircraft went off the runway while taxiing, coming to a standstill in the grass, the airport said in a statement, adding the incident was under investigation.

Trains and flights were also experiencing delays, while authorities reported drifting ice on the Danube and the Tisza rivers, where icebreakers have been put on alert.

Lake Balaton in the west of the country is currently frozen, a relatively rare phenomenon seen about once every ten to fifteen years.

However, authorities warned that the ice is still too thin for skating, urging the public to be cautious.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025