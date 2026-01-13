Freezing rain led to travel disruptions in central Europe on Tuesday, including flights being temporarily suspended at several airports.

Snow and freezing temperatures buffeted Europe last week, with gale-force winds and storms claiming the lives of some 15 people, causing travel mayhem, shutting schools, and cutting power to hundreds of thousands.

A thick layer of ice on the runways at Vienna Airport led to a temporary shutdown, with flights gradually resuming around midday on Tuesday.

Austria's state railway company OeBB also asked travellers to postpone non-urgent journeys, with numerous train connections facing interruptions and cancellations.

In neighbouring Slovakia, the Bratislava airport was also closed temporarily early Tuesday due to bad weather.

Slovak police on Facebook urged people to avoid travel because of "extreme" ice and snow in the west of the country.

In the Czech Republic, ice was also hampering road and rail traffic.