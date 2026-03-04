China began the first of its "Two Sessions" political meetings on Wednesday, a grand political theatre during which it will outline its annual growth target and defence budget, as well as its roadmap for the next five years.

Analysts, however, fear Beijing will not veer far from its current path despite the need for reform.

President Xi Jinping is overseeing a week of political meetings in Beijing's Great Hall of the People that will effectively rubber-stamp decisions already made by the Chinese leader and the ruling Communist Party.

China's 15th Five-Year Plan will be the showpiece of the annual Two Sessions political gathering, which opened on Wednesday with the start of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a political advisory body.

Premier Li Qiang will open the second of the two meetings — the National People's Congress (NPC) — on Thursday, during which he will outline key growth targets for the world's second-largest economy.

There are pressing issues that need to be addressed, not least among them sluggish domestic consumption and a shrinking and ageing population.

China's leaders have vowed to "create new demand through new supply and provide strong innovative measures", but sceptical analysts will be made subordinate to Xi's safety-first path and entrenched power.

The NPC, the national legislature, will also enact laws on childcare services, social assistance and medical insurance, a spokesperson told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The thrust of it is to double down on the direction of travel Xi had already set," Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute, told AFP.

Slowing growth

Nowhere is that approach more obvious than in Xi's signature campaign against corruption, which has concentrated on the military in recent weeks and toppled some of its most senior generals.

However, analysts will also be watching to see if China adjusts its military planning in response to the outbreak of war in the Middle East, following US and Israeli strikes against Iran over the weekend.

The conflict "will have an impact on the Two Sessions in various ways," said Dylan Loh, an associate professor at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

"The Iran crisis will manifest more clearly at the usual foreign minister's press conference. It is anticipated that Iran and US/Israel developments will get a thorough airing," he told AFP.

China's economy expanded by five percent in 2025, in line with Beijing's target but one of its slowest in decades.