Washington DC — On Thursday, when President Donald Trump convened the first Board of Peace meeting to address Gaza's reconstruction and stabilisation, securing pledges of over $17 billion, Trump and his top diplomat Marco Rubio both signalled that the board's scope extended beyond the Palestinian territory.

Laying out the "strategic vision" of the Board of Peace, Rubio told the leaders and representatives from more than 45 countries, that situation in Gaza "was impossible to solve under orthodoxy, under existing structures."

"And so what we did is they went to the UN and they got the UN's approval to put this group together and bring these nations together to come up with a very specific solution – solutions – to a very unique and specific problem."

The top US diplomat hoped the Board of Peace can serve as a broader platform for mediating international conflicts.

"I hope that this (board) can serve as a model for other complex and difficult situations so they can be solved in the same way, but right now the focus is on this one (Gaza)."

The Board of Peace, formed in January 2026, initially tied to oversee Gaza's peace plan and reconstruction after the 2025 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which Israel keeps violating.

Its charter, however, allows a wider purpose to foster stability and lasting peace in conflict zones globally, not just Gaza.

Related TRT World - Five nations commit troops to Gaza security force at Board of Peace meet

'We will do things like that in other spots'