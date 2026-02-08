A senior Hamas leader said that the Palestinian resistance movement would not surrender its weapons nor accept foreign intervention in Gaza, pushing back against US and Israeli demands.

"Criminalising the resistance, its weapons, and those who carried it out is something we should not accept," Khaled Meshal said at a conference in Doha on Sunday.

"As long as there is occupation, there is resistance. Resistance is a right of peoples under occupation ... something nations take pride in," said Meshal, who previously headed the group.

Hamas has waged an armed struggle against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. It launched a surprise cross-border raid into Israel from Gaza on October 7, 2023. Since then, Israel has intensified its attacks on besieged Gaza into a genocidal war killing nearly 72,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 171,000 others, while destroying about 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure.

Hamas has repeatedly said that disarmament is a red line, although it has indicated it could consider handing over its weapons to a future Palestinian governing authority.

Related TRT World - Hamas will keep its weapons to prevent future Israeli attacks, senior leader says

Board of Peace

A Palestinian technocratic committee has been set up with a goal of taking over the day-to-day governance in battered Gaza, but it remains unclear whether, or how, the issue issue of demilitarisation will be addressed.

The committee operates under the "Board of Peace," an initiative launched by US President Donald Trump.