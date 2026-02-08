WAR ON GAZA
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza
Meshal calls for a “balanced approach” to enable Gaza’s reconstruction and aid flow, while warning Hamas would not accept foreign rule over Palestinian territory.
"Palestinians are to govern Palestinians. Gaza belongs to the people of Gaza and to Palestine." Meshal said. (Image: TRT Arabi)
February 8, 2026

A senior Hamas leader said that the Palestinian resistance movement would not surrender its weapons nor accept foreign intervention in Gaza, pushing back against US and Israeli demands.

"Criminalising the resistance, its weapons, and those who carried it out is something we should not accept," Khaled Meshal said at a conference in Doha on Sunday.

"As long as there is occupation, there is resistance. Resistance is a right of peoples under occupation ... something nations take pride in," said Meshal, who previously headed the group.

Hamas has waged an armed struggle against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. It launched a surprise cross-border raid into Israel from Gaza on October 7, 2023. Since then, Israel has intensified its attacks on besieged Gaza into a genocidal war killing nearly 72,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 171,000 others, while destroying about 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure.

Hamas has repeatedly said that disarmament is a red line, although it has indicated it could consider handing over its weapons to a future Palestinian governing authority.

Board of Peace

A Palestinian technocratic committee has been set up with a goal of taking over the day-to-day governance in battered Gaza, but it remains unclear whether, or how, the issue issue of demilitarisation will be addressed.

The committee operates under the "Board of Peace," an initiative launched by US President Donald Trump.

Originally conceived to oversee the Gaza truce and post-war reconstruction, the board's mandate has since expanded, prompting concerns among critics that it could evolve into a rival to the United Nations.

Trump unveiled the board at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos last month, where leaders and officials from nearly two dozen countries joined him in signing its founding charter.

No to foreign rule

Alongside the Board of Peace, Trump also created a Gaza Executive Board — an advisory panel to the Palestinian technocratic committee — comprising international figures including US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as former British PM Tony Blair.

On Sunday, Meshal urged the Board of Peace to adopt what he called a "balanced approach" that would allow for Gaza's reconstruction and the flow of aid to its roughly 2.2 million Palestinians, while warning that Hamas would "not accept foreign rule" over Palestinian territory.

"We adhere to our national principles and reject the logic of guardianship, external intervention, or the return of a mandate in any form," Meshal said.

"Palestinians are to govern Palestinians. Gaza belongs to the people of Gaza and to Palestine. We will not accept foreign rule," he added.

