US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack emphasised Ankara’s pivotal role in regional dynamics, saying: "Israel needs to be redefined, it is on the process of being redefined. And what just happened between Israel and Iran is an opportunity for all of us to say, time out, let's create a new road. Türkiye is key in that new road."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Barrack, who is also the US special representative for Syria, reflected on his deep personal ties to Türkiye.

Recalling that his grandfather immigrated to America in 1900 with an Ottoman passport and 13 liras, he said: “Having the gift and the privilege of returning to where my DNA came from, as a senior diplomat for President (Donald) Trump ... it's just a privilege.”

Barrack spoke about US-Türkiye relations and the latest developments in the Middle East. Speaking about the meeting between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held during the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in The Hague, the ambassador said that Trump and Erdogan, as well as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Rubio, share good personal relationships.

“We started with an affinity and an understanding of those four people, the two presidents and the foreign ministries, having a personal relationship of trust with each other at a very, very important time in history,” he said.

Recalling that Trump and Erdogan have spoken twice on the phone, Barrack said this helped build trust and confidence between them. Barrack emphasised that a new era shaped by the Middle East and Near East is unfolding, noting that the US has always regarded Türkiye as a major NATO ally.

‘Major regional player’

Barrack stated that Trump and Erdogan view this situation as an opportunity to change the dialogue, saying: "The dialogue in the Middle East takes leadership; it takes strong leadership."

Reflecting on Türkiye's role within NATO, he added: "Leading up to this NATO meeting, we've always reflected on Türkiye as being a great NATO ally. But in my humble opinion, Türkiye has never gotten the elevation of the relevance that it should have as such a major regional player."

Describing a moment during the NATO summit, Barrack recalled: "From that, watching the family picture of NATO and having President Erdogan standing right next to President Trump, and you can see President Trump, who is very emotional inside—actually sweet, kind, gentle—but usually doesn't display it in a power setting, when they shook hands... I mean, this was a stunning moment. They really like each other."

Speaking about the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, he remarked: “We're at a time in the Middle East where all of the countries in the zip code are yearning for a solution. We've gone on for 100 years with confusion, confusion mostly caused by the West, by the hand of the West, always trying to interfere."

Highlighting that F-16s and F-35s are essential components for NATO ally Türkiye, Barrack noted that a significant portion of F-35 components are produced in Türkiye. He emphasised that Türkiye has already paid for the F-16s and their modernisation, and shared some anecdotes from the period when CAATSA sanctions were applied.

Barrack also underlined the importance of deepening strategic cooperation, particularly in defence.

He acknowledged that the F-35 issue has been a long-standing topic of debate, stating that both sides are now looking to “put that aside” and expressed a desire to “start fresh.”

He further stated: “(The US) Congress is willing to take a fresh look at it. President Erdogan and Foreign Minister Fidan are doing the same and saying, 'let's start fresh' ... I think what you'll see is President Trump, President Erdogan, will tell Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Fidan, 'end it, figure out the way and end it', and Congress will support an intelligent conclusion. So my belief is that by year-end, we have the possibility of having a solution."

Regarding the F-35, F-16, and S-400 issues, Barrack added: “So I think what you're going to see in the next couple of months is a renewal of a meeting between our two presidents and our two secretaries of state, a bilateral agenda—all these things that have been discussed for five years. F-35s, F-16s, S-400s, sanctions, tariffs are secondary to what is our mission.”

“For the first time, as long as I can remember, you have an American commitment and a Türkiye commitment to say: instead of just being defence partners, let's be offense partners. How do we help Turkish people, and how do we create more understanding with the American population?” he said.

He also praised Türkiye's achievements in the defence industry, particularly noting the global success of Baykar’s TB2 and Bayraktar drones, and described Turkish Airlines as one of the best carriers in the world.

Barrack also shared his thoughts on Türkiye’s Aegean city of Izmir, saying: "To me, Izmir is the example of how you blend all of these communities where you had Jews living side by side with Muslims living side by side with Christians."

"So, I look at this as really the example of what needs to happen in the Middle East and the world is blending of culture, of thoughts, of points of view, without avarice, without greed, without hostility, and I think that Türkiye can be the center point of it all, as you see in Syria. But what's happening in Syria is in big part due to Türkiye and leadership," the US ambassador said.