Francesca Orsini, a leading Italian scholar of Hindi literature and professor emerita at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, was reportedly denied entry into India on Monday night despite holding a valid five-year visa.

According to a report by The Wire, Orsini arrived at Delhi Airport from Hong Kong after attending an academic conference in China.

Immigration officials, however, allegedly refused her entry without explanation and informed her that she would be deported.

“I am being deported. That is all I know,” she told The Wire from the airport.

Orsini is one of the most respected foreign scholars of South Asian literature. Her works include The Hindi Public Sphere 1920–1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism and East of Delhi: Multilingual Literary Culture and World Literature.

She completed her PhD at SOAS after studying Hindi at the Central Institute of Hindi and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

She is currently a professor emerita of Hindi and South Asian Literature at SOAS’s School of Languages, Cultures and Linguistics.

Scholars, academics react

The incident has triggered strong criticism from Indian academics and public intellectuals.

Historian Ramachandra Guha called the move “the mark of a government that is insecure, paranoid, and even stupid,” describing Orsini as “a great scholar of Indian literature whose work has illuminated our understanding of our own cultural heritage.”

It is also “an insult to the very concept and culture of knowledge,” he said on X.

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand described the decision as “a direct attack on scholarship,” adding that “her visits to India have been entirely for scholarly purposes.”

Another historian and writer, Mukul Kesavan, remarked that the government’s treatment of Orsini reflects its “visceral hostility to scholars and scholarship,” adding, “A government ideologically committed to Hindi has banned Francesca Orsini.”