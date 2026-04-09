Americans could see a first-of-its-kind fight as they prepare to celebrate the country's 250th independence: a cage match between the sons of a sitting US president, and the son of a former president.

The improbable possibility arose on Thursday when Hunter Biden, son of former Democratic President Joe Biden, challenged Republican President Donald Trump's eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, to a fight.

Biden said he got a call from conservative social media commentator Andrew Callaghan, who told him that he was organising the match.

"I told him I'd do it — 100% in if he can pull it off. And if he can't, I'm still coming," he said in a video shared on Callaghan's Channel 5 Instagram.

The Trump Organization and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comments.