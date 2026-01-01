Russia said it carried out a special technical examination of Ukraine's drone attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region and plans to present the results to the US.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it got the information about the target of the attack from a memory device of one of the drones engaged in the attack.

"During the special technical examination of the navigation system block of one of the Ukrainian drones, which was hit on the night of December 29, 2025, in the airspace of the Novgorod region, Russian special services managed to retrieve a flight assignment file uploaded into its memory," the ministry said.

The decoding of the routing data showed that “the ultimate target of the Ukrainian drone attack on December 29, 2025 was a facility at the Russian president’s residence in the Novgorod region,” the statement added.

"These materials will be sent to the American side through established channels."