WORLD
2 min read
Russia to share findings of Ukraine's drone attack on Putin residence with US
Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Kiev carried out the attack using 91 UAVs on Putin’s state residence in Novgorod
Russia to share findings of Ukraine's drone attack on Putin residence with US
Russian soldier pictured next to a drone wreckage near the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod Region. / Photo: Russian Defence Ministry / Reuters
January 1, 2026

Russia said it carried out a special technical examination of Ukraine's drone attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region and plans to present the results to the US.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it got the information about the target of the attack from a memory device of one of the drones engaged in the attack.

"During the special technical examination of the navigation system block of one of the Ukrainian drones, which was hit on the night of December 29, 2025, in the airspace of the Novgorod region, Russian special services managed to retrieve a flight assignment file uploaded into its memory," the ministry said.

The decoding of the routing data showed that “the ultimate target of the Ukrainian drone attack on December 29, 2025 was a facility at the Russian president’s residence in the Novgorod region,” the statement added.

"These materials will be sent to the American side through established channels."

RECOMMENDED

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Kiev carried out the attack using 91 UAVs on Putin’s state residence in Novgorod on the night of December 29.

According to him, all drones were destroyed, and there were no reported casualties or damage from the wreckage.

Ukraine has denied launching the attack and accused Moscow of disrupting peace talks led by the US aimed at ending the nearly four-year war.

Commenting on the incident, US President Donald Trump had said he did not like the news and that it was not good.

RelatedTRT World - Russia claims Ukraine attempted attack on Putin's residence; Kiev denies allegation
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access