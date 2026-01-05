Cuba said that 32 of its combatants were killed during a US military operation that Washington described as a “large-scale strike,” which resulted in the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced on Sunday that January 5 and 6 were declared national days of mourning, honouring the combatants who, he said, carried out their duties with honour and demonstrated “fierce resistance” reflecting Cuba’s long-standing spirit of international solidarity.

The Cuban government said those killed were serving on official missions representing the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, deployed at the request of Venezuelan authorities as part of bilateral cooperation.

Venezuela also paid tribute to the fallen combatants, with the government in Caracas saying it “honours the 32 Cuban combatants who gave their lives in the fulfilment of their duty, in the context of cooperation and defence missions.”

US President Donald Trump said earlier that a significant number of Cuban security personnel assigned to protect Maduro were killed during Saturday’s raid.