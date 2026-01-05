WORLD
32 Cuban combatants killed during US intervention in Venezuela: Havana
Havana declares two days of mourning for Cuban combatants killed in a US operation that led to Venezuelan President Maduro’s capture.
Cuba's President delivers a speech as he flutters a Venezuelan national flag in support of Nicolas Maduro in Havana on January 3 2026 [FILE]. / AFP
January 5, 2026

Cuba said that 32 of its combatants were killed during a US military operation that Washington described as a “large-scale strike,” which resulted in the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced on Sunday that January 5 and 6 were declared national days of mourning, honouring the combatants who, he said, carried out their duties with honour and demonstrated “fierce resistance” reflecting Cuba’s long-standing spirit of international solidarity.

The Cuban government said those killed were serving on official missions representing the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, deployed at the request of Venezuelan authorities as part of bilateral cooperation.

Venezuela also paid tribute to the fallen combatants, with the government in Caracas saying it “honours the 32 Cuban combatants who gave their lives in the fulfilment of their duty, in the context of cooperation and defence missions.”

US President Donald Trump said earlier that a significant number of Cuban security personnel assigned to protect Maduro were killed during Saturday’s raid.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrived in New York late on Saturday and are currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

US authorities say the couple faces federal charges related to drug trafficking and alleged cooperation with gangs designated as terrorist organisations.

Maduro has rejected the allegations, while Venezuelan officials have called for the immediate release of the couple, describing the operation as illegal and a violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty.

