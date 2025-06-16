The Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas, has expressed support for Iran as it endures Israeli attacks while praising Tehran's support for the Palestinian cause.

It offered its condolences on Sunday to Iran following the killing of senior Iranian armed forces commanders in Israeli strikes.

The group also acknowledged Iran's continued backing of the Palestinian cause despite knowing that such support would require heavy sacrifices.

"Iranians did not step back despite knowing that this great and openly declared support would require a heavy price for the Palestinian cause," the statement said.

The brigades described Iranian attacks on Israel as "heroic" actions that shook Israel's foundations and aimed to limit Israeli aggression and uncontrolled violence in the region.

The statement noted that Palestinians in Gaza watched Iran's strikes with "great pride and honour."