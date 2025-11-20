Children run in turquoise water, hawkers tout wares on white sands, and families laugh as tourists disembark from small boats — but it's not some tropical island, it's Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

"I didn't really tell my family where I was going," said Sheryl, from the United States, after walking along Lido Beach in the city. "But... from the moment we got off the aeroplane, I've been feeling totally comfortable," she said.

"It's nothing like what you hear."

To say that Somalia does not have a good reputation would be an understatement.

It has endured decades of conflict — first a brutal civil war in the 1990s, and now against the Al Qaeda-linked group Al Shabab — and its capital, Mogadishu, is a byword for bombs and armoured cars.

But the east African country is trying to change that narrative, trumpeting an 86 percent reduction of attacks in the city since 2023 thanks to more surveillance cameras, roadblocks and plainclothes police. However, incidents do still occur, including a major assault on a prison last month by the militants.

And the country’s capital, Mogadishu, is comparatively more secure than other parts of the country.

Tourism minister Daud Aweis Jama said that roughly 10,000 people visited last year and the number for 2025 could be twice that — mostly from China, the US, and Türkiye.

As AFP accompanied Sheryl and her husband Richard -- both in their fifties -- around the city, accompanied by one armed soldier, they provoked only a passing curiosity.

"We're freely walking around, and people are lovely, as people tend to be, and it's a really interesting place to visit," she said.

"We believe tourism will change the image of Somalia"

Sheryl and Richard, who declined to give their surnames, are perhaps not typical travellers. Between them, they have visited Afghanistan, Iran, and North Korea, among others.

They explored Somalia's capital — including the beach, Peace Gardens memorial park, and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier — with Visit Mogadishu Tours, one of its oldest travel agencies having started business with a solitary Chinese tourist in 2012.

Most foreigners are put off by "warnings they see in Western and European media outlets, which claim that Somalia is not safe to visit," said the agency's co-founder, Ali Hassan.