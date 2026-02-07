WAR ON GAZA
US plans Gaza peace summit to discuss reconstruction, next phase of truce — report
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the US president’s invitation for Israel to join the Board of Peace, but has not yet signed its charter.
Netanyahu and Trump will meet in Washington before the scheduled summit date. [File photo] / Reuters
February 7, 2026

The White House is planning to host a leaders’ summit of the Gaza “Board of Peace” on February 19 to advance the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and raise funding for reconstruction in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, Axios reported on Friday, citing US and diplomatic sources.

“It will be the first Board of Peace meeting and a fundraising conference for Gaza reconstruction,” Axios quoted a US official.

The Trump administration has begun reaching out to dozens of countries to invite leaders and discuss logistics, according to the report.

The meeting is expected to be held at the Institute of Peace in Washington.

"Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the administration is planning it and has started checking which leaders are able to attend," one source told Axios.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on February 18, a day before the planned gathering.

Netanyahu has accepted Trump’s invitation for Israel to join the board but has not yet signed its charter.

If Netanyahu attends, it would mark his first public meeting alongside Arab and Muslim leaders since before the October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas and subsequent onslaught by Israel on Gaza.

The summit plans remain in early stages and could change.

The White House declined to comment.

SOURCE:AA
