Denmark's Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that drone incidents that forced the closure of Aalborg Airport and affected several other airports in the country appear to be "professional and systematic," likely part of a hybrid attack, but posed no immediate military threat.

The incidents, reported late Wednesday, involved drones at Aalborg, Esbjerg, Sonderborg, Skrydstrup Air Base, and briefly at Billund Airport, prompting temporary airspace closures.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard, Chief of Defence Michael Hyldgaard, and National Police Chief Thorkild Fogde, Poulsen described the drone activity as indicative of a professional actor, emphasising that it does not constitute a direct military threat to Denmark, broadcaster DR reported.

"It certainly doesn't look like a coincidence. It looks systematic. There is still no direct military threat to Denmark," Poulsen said.

No direct links to foreign states

Hummelgaard said the drone activity is part of a broader pattern of concerning incidents across Europe and underscored the aim of such hybrid threats: to sow fear and discord.

On September 10, a suspected Russian drone strike hit Polish territory, prompting NATO to deploy fighter jets. Romania and Estonia made similar accusations, which Russia denied.