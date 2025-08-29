Human rights lawyers in Argentina have filed a criminal complaint seeking the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he enters the country, amid reports of a possible visit in September that remain unconfirmed.
The complaint, filed in federal courts, also calls for an investigation into Israeli political and military leaders over a March 23 incident in which 15 people were executed, including several first responders who were aiding victims of a bombing, according to documents reviewed by Reuters news agency.
"It is understood that Netanyahu is criminally responsible as a co-perpetrator of the war crime of intentionally causing death by starvation; of crimes against humanity such as homicide, persecution, and other inhumane acts," the filing said.
The complaint was submitted by Argentine human rights attorney Rodolfo Yanzon and Raji Sourani, director of the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.
Netanyahu was initially reported to be planning a trip to Argentina in September, though the government has not confirmed.
Local newspaper Clarin reported on Friday that the Israeli leader may instead seek a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, while both are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly later this month.
An earlier criminal complaint seeking Netanyahu’s arrest was filed in Argentine federal courts in early August by the Association of State Workers (ATE) and the human rights group HIJOS.
The Israeli prime minister faces mounting international legal challenges over Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and displaced most of the enclave’s population.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
The International Criminal Court has separately issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel and Netanyahu deny the charges.