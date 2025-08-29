Human rights lawyers in Argentina have filed a criminal complaint seeking the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he enters the country, amid reports of a possible visit in September that remain unconfirmed.

The complaint, filed in federal courts, also calls for an investigation into Israeli political and military leaders over a March 23 incident in which 15 people were executed, including several first responders who were aiding victims of a bombing, according to documents reviewed by Reuters news agency.

"It is understood that Netanyahu is criminally responsible as a co-perpetrator of the war crime of intentionally causing death by starvation; of crimes against humanity such as homicide, persecution, and other inhumane acts," the filing said.

The complaint was submitted by Argentine human rights attorney Rodolfo Yanzon and Raji Sourani, director of the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

Netanyahu was initially reported to be planning a trip to Argentina in September, though the government has not confirmed.