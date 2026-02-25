WORLD
2 min read
Germany, Belgium accuse Hungary of 'crossing a red line' over Ukraine veto
Berlin and Brussels criticise Budapest for blocking fresh EU sanctions on Russia and a $106 billion loan to Kiev, warning that patience across the bloc is “wearing thin”.
Germany, Belgium accuse Hungary of 'crossing a red line' over Ukraine veto
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends a European Union Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium on February 23, 2026. / Reuters
4 hours ago

Germany and Belgium have sharply criticised Hungary for blocking a new EU sanctions package against Russia and a $106 billion (€90 billion) loan for Ukraine.

At a joint news conference with his Belgian counterpart in Berlin on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Hungary was contradicting itself.

"Last December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban agreed to precisely the course of action that his foreign minister is now blocking. Hungary cannot explain this inconsistency," he said.

"I remain appalled by Hungary's behaviour. It betrays its own struggle for freedom," he said, referring to Hungary's pivotal role in 1989, when it became the first country to cut through the Iron Curtain.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, meanwhile, warned that "Hungary must understand" that for other EU countries "the patience is wearing thin very quickly".

RECOMMENDED

“We are all aware that elections are a difficult time; we experience this ourselves time and again,” Prevot said, nodding to Hungary's upcoming parliamentary elections in April.

“But to take the fate and needs of Ukraine and its people hostage in a war situation seems to me to be a red line,” he continued. “I call on Hungary for a reconsideration of this position, in order to remain true to this commitment, this obligation.”

The criticism follows a letter Orban sent to EU leaders on Monday, in which he faulted Ukraine for failing to restart oil transfers through the Druzhba pipeline — a key conduit supplying Hungary with Russian crude.

Orban noted that Budapest had previously backed EU decisions favourable to Ukraine but deemed the current impasse unsustainable, arguing that Kiev was creating an energy emergency situation.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
China urges US to honour nuclear test moratorium
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians