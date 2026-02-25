Germany and Belgium have sharply criticised Hungary for blocking a new EU sanctions package against Russia and a $106 billion (€90 billion) loan for Ukraine.

At a joint news conference with his Belgian counterpart in Berlin on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Hungary was contradicting itself.

"Last December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban agreed to precisely the course of action that his foreign minister is now blocking. Hungary cannot explain this inconsistency," he said.

"I remain appalled by Hungary's behaviour. It betrays its own struggle for freedom," he said, referring to Hungary's pivotal role in 1989, when it became the first country to cut through the Iron Curtain.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, meanwhile, warned that "Hungary must understand" that for other EU countries "the patience is wearing thin very quickly".