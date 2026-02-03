WAR ON GAZA
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out
The emergency agency says lack of fuel under Israel’s blockade has limited its ability to respond to distress calls and humanitarian missions.
Aid workers exhume bodies of people killed during the war for reburial, at al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, on December 7 2025. / Reuters Archive
February 3, 2026

Gaza’s Civil Defence said on Tuesday that it has stopped recovering the bodies of Palestinians killed during Israel’s two-year war due to fuel shortages caused by a choking Israeli blockade that has crippled its operations.

In a statement, the agency said its vehicles have halted after fuel supplies fell below the minimum needed for humanitarian work, forcing crews to suspend body recovery operations.

The agency also warned that it cannot respond to emergency distress calls during ongoing weather systems “as teams are unable to reach affected areas due to the fuel shortage.”

The announcement came as Israel has failed to comply with the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire agreement in effect since October 10, which includes provisions for the entry of fuel, humanitarian aid and rubble-removal equipment into Gaza.

The agency called on international institutions and humanitarian organisations to urgently provide fuel to operate emergency vehicles and equipment so crews can deliver essential services.

The warning comes despite the ceasefire entering its second phase in January, as Israel continues to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis, resulting in Palestinian civilian casualties.

Israel occupied the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza in May and tightened the blockade, allowing only very limited quantities of fuel and humanitarian aid into the territory, worsening humanitarian conditions.

The crossing reopened on Monday under strict Israeli restrictions, but the limited number of Palestinians allowed to return from Egypt reported mistreatment and harassment during transit.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed around 72,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 171,000, most of them women and children, and destroyed about 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure since October 2023.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
