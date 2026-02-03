Gaza’s Civil Defence said on Tuesday that it has stopped recovering the bodies of Palestinians killed during Israel’s two-year war due to fuel shortages caused by a choking Israeli blockade that has crippled its operations.

In a statement, the agency said its vehicles have halted after fuel supplies fell below the minimum needed for humanitarian work, forcing crews to suspend body recovery operations.

The agency also warned that it cannot respond to emergency distress calls during ongoing weather systems “as teams are unable to reach affected areas due to the fuel shortage.”

The announcement came as Israel has failed to comply with the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire agreement in effect since October 10, which includes provisions for the entry of fuel, humanitarian aid and rubble-removal equipment into Gaza.

The agency called on international institutions and humanitarian organisations to urgently provide fuel to operate emergency vehicles and equipment so crews can deliver essential services.