AMERICAS
1 min read
Rubio calls Colombia president 'lunatic' after US strike in Pacific
"The guy's a lunatic — a lunatic! — and he's not well," says the US secretary of state.
Rubio calls Colombia president 'lunatic' after US strike in Pacific
(FILE) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the only problem in Colombia is "a lunatic president". / Reuters
October 23, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday branded Colombian President Gustavo Petro a "lunatic" after tensions with the leftist leader over a deadly US strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat.

"I think the Colombian authorities, when it comes to, like, the military and the police, are still very pro-American. The only problem in Colombia is a lunatic president," Rubio told reporters.

"The guy's a lunatic — a lunatic! — and he's not well," said Rubio, a sworn foe of Latin American leftists.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Donald Trump and his Colombian counterpart Petro traded angry threats as the US announced strikes on what it called drug-smuggling boats in the Pacific Ocean that left five people dead.

RECOMMENDED

Trump branded Petro a "thug" and suggested he was a drug trafficker leading his country to ruin, prompting the leftist leader to vow: "I will defend myself legally with American lawyers."

The US president also said vital military aid to Bogota had been cut and warned Petro — a sharp critic of the strikes — to "watch it".

RelatedTRT World - US strikes another vessel in Eastern Pacific, killing three — Pentagon chief

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation