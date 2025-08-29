Israeli military activity intensified on Friday in southern Syria with warplanes flying over the Quneitra and Daraa provinces and ground forces entering Syrian territory.

Syrian state media Alikhbariah reported that Israeli military vehicles advanced into the Eastern Samadaniyah village in the Quneitra countryside, raiding a residential home.

No immediate information was available on casualties.

The incursions mark a continuation of Israel’s repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty, which have included air strikes and ground operations in the south of the country.

The latest reports of Israeli military activity come at a time when the US has been pushing for some sort of security agreement between Israel and Syria.