A suspected shooter at the campus of Emory University in Atlanta is dead and one law enforcement officer is wounded after police responded to reports of an active shooter, according to officials.

The incident took place on Friday near the entrance to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where the federal agency's employees say bullets struck the windows of several CDC buildings.

Emory University announced in a post on X that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted but to avoid the area.

"We are horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community," Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.