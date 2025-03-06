On March 4, US President Donald Trump gave his first address to the Congress, speaking on a number of issues ranging from tariffs and inflation to border control and foreign wars.

At one hour and 40 minutes, it was the longest presidential address to the Congress in modern history. An hour and 20 minutes into the address, after Trump had spoken about China and Panama, he spoke about the 2021 attack in Afghanistan in which 13 US soldiers were killed.

“I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice. And I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster,” he said.

Such open recognition of Pakistan’s contribution has rekindled hopes of resetting bilateral ties, which have taken a backseat since the so-called war on terror years.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared a detailed response.

“The wanted terrorist was apprehended in a successful operation conducted in the Pakistan-Afghan border region. As is well-known, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country,” he said.

While Trump shared no further details about the terrorist, Sharif in his post on X identified the terrorist as Shareefullah, a “top tier operational commander” of Daesh’s Afghanistan chapter.

“Under the previous US administration, the relationship lacked substantive progress. It was clear that Pakistan was no longer enjoying the same level of engagement or recognition as a key strategic partner and ally as it once did,” Farwa Aamer, director of South Asia Initiatives at Asia Society Policy Institute, tells TRT World.

US-Pakistan ties have been strained and “somewhat uncertain” in recent years, particularly following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, she adds.

On August 26, 2021, twin suicide attacks near the Kabul international airport killed over 170 Afghans and 13 US troops who were securing the airport for the exit of the US armed forces.

Daesh took responsibility for the attack.

The blasts were among the deadliest in Afghanistan in recent years. Joe Biden, the then-president, received heavy criticism for the chaotic exit from Afghanistan nearly 20 years after the US invasion.

US-Pakistan ties