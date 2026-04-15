WAR ON IRAN
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Iran continues US message exchanges, hosts Pakistani delegation
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson says uranium enrichment level and type open to talks.
Iran continues US message exchanges, hosts Pakistani delegation
On the nuclear file, the spokesperson said discussions over uranium enrichment are not new. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Iran has said it continues to exchange messages with Washington through Pakistani mediators, as a high-level Pakistani delegation arrived in Tehran.

“Message exchanges continue” regarding negotiations with the US, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a news briefing on Wednesday, cited by the state news agency IRNA.

“Since Sunday, when the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran, multiple messages have been exchanged through the Pakistani intermediary,” he added.

A Pakistani delegation led by the army chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ahead of possible fresh negotiations with the US, Iran's state media also reported.

Munir is accompanied by Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others, who arrived in Tehran “as part of the ongoing mediation efforts,” according to the Pakistani army.

Araghchi himself received the delegation on arrival.

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On the nuclear file, the spokesperson said discussions over uranium enrichment are not new.

“There is room for discussion on the type and level of enrichment,” he said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran must be able to continue enrichment based on its national needs,” he added.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan this weekend aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended early Sunday without any agreement.

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SOURCE:AA
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