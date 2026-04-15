Iran has said it continues to exchange messages with Washington through Pakistani mediators, as a high-level Pakistani delegation arrived in Tehran.

“Message exchanges continue” regarding negotiations with the US, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a news briefing on Wednesday, cited by the state news agency IRNA.

“Since Sunday, when the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran, multiple messages have been exchanged through the Pakistani intermediary,” he added.

A Pakistani delegation led by the army chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ahead of possible fresh negotiations with the US, Iran's state media also reported.

Munir is accompanied by Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others, who arrived in Tehran “as part of the ongoing mediation efforts,” according to the Pakistani army.



Araghchi himself received the delegation on arrival.