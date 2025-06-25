Picture this: you're a 21-year-old Norwegian named Mads Mikkelsen (no, not the actor who played Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the critically acclaimed NBC series Hannibal), all excited for a dream American adventure.

But the moment you land at Newark Liberty Airport, tired but pumped, you get strip searched, phone out and a one-way ticket back to Oslo.

Why? Well, it depends on who you ask.

The whole drama started when US border agents scrolled through Mads' phone and found a meme, according to a report by Norwegian newspaper Nordlys .

Not just any meme, it was a Photoshopped picture of US Vice President JD Vance looking like a bald, bug-eyed cartoon. A silly gag saved from a group chat, Mads says. But US authorities weren't laughing.

Soon, he claims, things escalated: stern questions about terrorism, drug smuggling and even political extremism. Then came the full treatment: bags searched, a strip search, fingerprints and even a blood test.

Officers allegedly told Mads he could face jail time or a $5,000 fine unless he unlocked his phone. He complied. Hours later, he was back on a plane to Norway.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) strongly denies that memes had anything to do with it. According to them, Mads himself admitted to past drug use, and that is what triggered the action.

Tricia McLaughlin, speaking for the Department of Homeland Security, called Mads' meme theory "false" and "BS". The official CBP account posted that his removal was "not for any memes or political reasons".

Still, Mads insists he never imagined a couple of pictures, including one of a handmade wooden pipe, would be the reason he'd be denied entry.

"Both photos were saved automatically from chat apps," he told Norwegian outlet Nordlys. "I really didn't think anything of them."

Related TRT Global - Meet the people detained or deported in the US for pro-Palestine protests and other reasons

National security risk?