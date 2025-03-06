The terrorist group PKK has no other choice “but to dissolve itself,” the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

At a weekly press briefing on Thursday, ministry spokesperson Adm. Zeki Akturk said: "It is noteworthy that the (PKK) organisation has come to understand, albeit belatedly, that it has reached the end of its lifespan and that it has no choice but to dissolve itself.”

He also touched on the country’s cross-border anti-terrorist military operations.

“From the operations, a total of 26 terrorists have been neutralised in the past week, including in northern Iraq and Syria, while 478 terrorists have been neutralised since January 1,” he stressed.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces will continue operations and search-and-sweep activities in the region for the survival and security of our country and will persist in the fight against terrorism with determination and resolve until not a single terrorist remains,” he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye, and its branch the PKK/YPG has tried to establish a terrorist corridor in Syria, along the Turkish border. In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.



The PKK/YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.

Israeli blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza

The spokesperson called Israel’s obstruction of humanitarian aid to Gaza an "unacceptable violation of international law," emphasising that "ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and ending Israel’s ongoing attacks in the West Bank are essential for maintaining the ceasefire in the region."

“Permanent stability and peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a two -state solution that addresses the injustices faced by Palestinians," he stressed.

Nearly 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 111,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli war since October 2023. The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under the ceasefire agreement that took hold on January 19.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Reports on Türkiye establishing military bases in Syria

Regarding reports in Israeli media claiming that Türkiye will establish three new bases in Syria, as well as social media claims that Turkish F-16s flew over Damascus following an Israeli attack, National Defence Ministry officials warned people to approach such media reports “with caution.”