Swiss companies exported more than 24 million Swiss francs ($30.8 million) worth of dual-use and military-related goods to Israel between 2024 and March 2025, according to an investigation published on Thursday by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

The report said several dozen Swiss firms continued supplying equipment that could potentially be used for military purposes during Israel's war in Gaza.

Exports of such items increased sharply in early 2024. Nearly 6 million Swiss francs worth of dual-use goods were shipped to Israel in the first quarter of that year, compared with 238,000 Swiss francs during the last three months of 2023, according to export permits reviewed by RTS.

Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), which authorises export licences, said the shipments comply with Swiss law, according to the report. However, the policy has drawn criticism amid growing international scrutiny of Israel’s military offensives.

The permits showed that components were supplied to Israeli defence-related entities, including companies linked to the Defence Ministry and the arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.