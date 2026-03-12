WAR ON GAZA
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Swiss companies exported $30.8M in military-linked goods to Israel during Gaza war: report
Dozens of firms supplied equipment potentially usable for military purposes between 2024 and early 2025, an investigation reveals.
Swiss companies exported $30.8M in military-linked goods to Israel during Gaza war: report
[File] Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed over 70,000 people and reduced much of the enclave to rubble. / AP
March 12, 2026

Swiss companies exported more than 24 million Swiss francs ($30.8 million) worth of dual-use and military-related goods to Israel between 2024 and March 2025, according to an investigation published on Thursday by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

The report said several dozen Swiss firms continued supplying equipment that could potentially be used for military purposes during Israel's war in Gaza.

Exports of such items increased sharply in early 2024. Nearly 6 million Swiss francs worth of dual-use goods were shipped to Israel in the first quarter of that year, compared with 238,000 Swiss francs during the last three months of 2023, according to export permits reviewed by RTS.

Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), which authorises export licences, said the shipments comply with Swiss law, according to the report. However, the policy has drawn criticism amid growing international scrutiny of Israel’s military offensives.

The permits showed that components were supplied to Israeli defence-related entities, including companies linked to the Defence Ministry and the arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

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Swiss machine-tool producers accounted for a significant share of the exports, the investigation found. Firms such as TRUMPF Schweiz AG and StarragTornos supplied laser-cutting and high-precision machining equipment to Israeli companies involved in defence technologies.

Other companies cited included Metallux, which exported hybrid electronic circuits to Israeli firms linked to missile and drone technologies, and Mipa Coatings Schweiz AG, which supplied specialised paints used on military equipment such as radar systems and armoured vehicles.

The report also identified Georg Fischer AG, which exported valves and piping components to Israeli industrial clients, including an oil refinery whose customers include companies linked to the defence sector.

Companies contacted by RTS said their exports complied with Swiss regulations and licensing decisions issued by SECO.

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SOURCE:AA
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