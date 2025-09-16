China has urged the US and Japan to remove the Typhon missile system from the region, following its recent deployment to a US military base in western Japan for joint exercises.

"The US and Japan need to earnestly respect other countries' security concerns and play a positive role for regional peace and stability with concrete actions, not the other way around," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said during a news conference in Beijing.

China's reaction follows the US deploying its Mid-Range Capability missile system, which can fire Tomahawk cruise missiles, to the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, located in Yamaguchi province.

Beijing urged Washington and Tokyo to "heed the call from regional countries, correct the wrong move and pull out the system as soon as possible. Due to its history of militarist aggression, Japan's military and security moves always draw close attention from its Asian neighbours and the international community," Lin said.