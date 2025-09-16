ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Beijing's reaction follows the US deploying its Mid-Range Capability missile system, capable of firing Tomahawk cruise missiles, to western Japan.
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system from region. / Reuters
September 16, 2025

China has urged the US and Japan to remove the Typhon missile system from the region, following its recent deployment to a US military base in western Japan for joint exercises.

"The US and Japan need to earnestly respect other countries' security concerns and play a positive role for regional peace and stability with concrete actions, not the other way around," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said during a news conference in Beijing.

China's reaction follows the US deploying its Mid-Range Capability missile system, which can fire Tomahawk cruise missiles, to the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, located in Yamaguchi province.

RelatedTRT World - US considers Japan crucial for countering China in Indo-Pacific

Beijing urged Washington and Tokyo to "heed the call from regional countries, correct the wrong move and pull out the system as soon as possible. Due to its history of militarist aggression, Japan's military and security moves always draw close attention from its Asian neighbours and the international community," Lin said.

RECOMMENDED

The system will be debuted at the two-week-long annual bilateral Resolute Dragon military drill between the US and Japan, which started September 11.

Japan, a long-standing ally of the US in the Asia-Pacific since the Second World War, has significantly ramped up its defence capabilities in recent years in response to China’s growing military presence and regional influence.

The country also hosts thousands of American soldiers in addition to military bases and weaponry.

RelatedTRT World - US to deploy drones in Japan's Okinawa to boost intelligence operations

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy