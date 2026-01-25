At least six deaths have been reported as a massive winter storm pummelled eastern and southern states in the US with freezing rain, heavy snow and icy roads, shutting down airports and highways and knocking out power to more than a million people as it gained intensity.

The storm has dropped temperatures in many states to below freezing, according to multiple media outlets on Sunday.

Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas have been hit the hardest so far, with accumulating ice snapping power lines, causing electricity outages and crippling major cities like Atlanta, Houston and Nashville, where most businesses and school districts have shut down as a preventative public safety measure.

According to the PowerOutage.us website, which tracks outages across the United States, Tennessee has suffered the most blackouts, with up to 339,000 customers without power as of mid-afternoon Sunday.

Nearly 180,000 people in Mississippi are without power, and almost 150,000 customers in Louisiana are in the dark.

Texas and Georgia each have nearly 100,000 customers without electricity, and emergency crews are working around the clock to try to restore power as quickly as possible.