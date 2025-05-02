Israeli fighter jets struck targets near Syria’s presidential palace early Friday, in a provocative escalation that followed an important agreement between the Syrian government and Druze leaders in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana to restore security and disarm local groups.

The strikes—Israel’s second in Syria this week—hit close to the People’s Palace, a symbolic seat of power for Syria’s newly formed administration under President Ahmed al Sharaa. The attack came just hours after Syrian authorities concluded a critical deal with Druze representatives aimed at reinforcing state control and avoiding further sectarian clashes that had erupted earlier in the week.

Syria’s Information Ministry said 11 members of the country’s security forces were killed in two separate attacks.

Israel framed its aggression as a protective gesture toward Druze communities in southern Syria, citing concerns over their safety. But Damascus sees the timing as a deliberate move to undermine national reconciliation efforts and assert dominance in a region where Israeli forces have occupied parts of Syria’s demilitarised buffer zone since late 2024.

“This is a clear message to the Syrian regime,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz declared in a joint statement, threatening further intervention if Syrian forces move southward.