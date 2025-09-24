United Nations: Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has delivered a concise speech at the UN General Assembly, outlining the nation's emergence from the brutal rule of the Assad regime, expressing gratitude to the countries that supported the popular uprising and accommodated the influx of Syrian refugees.

Al Sharaa, who became the first Syrian president to participate and address the UN General Assembly since then-president Noureddine al-Atassi did so in 1967, told the UNGA, "Syria for 60 years fell under oppressive rule, suffering injustice and oppression, then we rose in reclaiming our dignity."

He stated that the Assad regime employed the most egregious types of weaponry, sectarian discord, and narcotics to dismantle the country.

The Syrian leader said the regime facilitated the entry of foreign fighters from across the globe, resulting in the deaths of approximately "one million people, the displacement of thousands and millions, and the destruction of two million homes."

"People had no means but to organise militarily to oust a criminal regime. It was a military operation filled with mercy and tolerance," he said, defending the popular rebellion.

Al Sharaa added that Syria has transitioned from the "exporter of crisis to the opportunity of peace."

While the country was rebuilding, he said Israel began attacking it, stating that Israeli policies continue to contradict international positions on Syria and "threaten to create new crises and conflicts in the region."

"We call on the international community to stand by us in the face of these attacks," he urged.

Triumph over falsehood

Ousted Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, fled to Russia last December, ending the Ba'ath Party's regime, in power since 1963.

In January, al Sharaa was appointed as the President of Syria's transitional government.