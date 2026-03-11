WORLD
2 min read
North Korea conducts second cruise missile test amid Seoul-Washington military drills
The latest test-firing comes after the US and South Korea launched the 11-day Freedom Shield exercise on Monday.
North Korea conducts second cruise missile test amid Seoul-Washington military drills
[File photo] The missiles flew along a flight orbit above the Yellow Sea and hit designated targets. / Reuters
7 hours ago

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the second cruise missile test from the country’s newest destroyer in the past week, state media reported on Wednesday, as Pyongyang threatened to respond to US-South Korean military drills.

Kim watched the test via video link along with his teenage daughter from an undisclosed but remote indoor location, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The cruise missiles were launched from the Choe Hyon destroyer off Nampho on the west coast.

The missiles flew along a flight orbit above the Yellow Sea and hit designated targets, said KCNA.

"The components of our war deterrent are now being included in the very sophisticated operational system in an effective and accelerated manner continuously, and the country's nuclear forces have made a switch to the phase of multifaceted operation," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

RECOMMENDED

Expressing his satisfaction that the test verified the "reliability of the national integrated control system of strategic weapons,” he stressed the need to examine the military efficiency of naval automatic guns installed on the warship and presented tasks for strengthening naval power.

North Korea conducted a similar cruise missile test from the destroyer last week ahead of its commissioning.

The latest test-firing came after the US and South Korea launched their 11-day Freedom Shield exercise on Monday.

Pyongyang has long denounced the allies' combined military drills as a "rehearsal for an invasion."

RelatedTRT World - North Korea test-fires hypersonic missiles: state media
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Six dead after bus fire in western Switzerland, police say
Putin assures Trump Russia not sharing intelligence with Iran: US envoy
Gunfire at US consulate in Toronto a 'national security incident': Canadian police
Afghanistan calls for 'appropriate' solution after 'wrongful detention' designation by US
Mideast war exposes Europe's energy vulnerability: EU chief, Macron
US investigators search Epstein's New Mexico ranch over abuse claims
Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil’s supporters rally at Columbia one year after his detention
US says Afghanistan designated as 'state sponsor of wrongful detention'
Islamophobic content against American Muslims spikes online amid US-Israeli war on Iran: study
Several countries seeking Ukraine's help to counter Iranian drones: Zelenskyy
Is war hampering Iraq's FIFA World Cup dream?
Europe’s arms imports triple as global transfers rise 9.2 percent, US expands export dominance
Garbage avalanche at Indonesia's largest landfill kills several, leaves others missing
Can international law be enforced on Israel? Forty states meet in The Hague to try
NATO launches Arctic drills focused on civilians
Nearly half of UK news coverage of Muslims contains bias, study finds
Iran threatens to seize assets of citizens abroad 'guilty of collaborating' with US and Israel
Bangladesh shuts all universities to save energy amid fuel crisis
Belgium synagogue damaged in explosion, no wounded: police
US, South Korea kick off major springtime military drills