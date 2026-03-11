North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the second cruise missile test from the country’s newest destroyer in the past week, state media reported on Wednesday, as Pyongyang threatened to respond to US-South Korean military drills.

Kim watched the test via video link along with his teenage daughter from an undisclosed but remote indoor location, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The cruise missiles were launched from the Choe Hyon destroyer off Nampho on the west coast.

The missiles flew along a flight orbit above the Yellow Sea and hit designated targets, said KCNA.

"The components of our war deterrent are now being included in the very sophisticated operational system in an effective and accelerated manner continuously, and the country's nuclear forces have made a switch to the phase of multifaceted operation," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.