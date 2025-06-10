WAR ON GAZA
Gaza war hurts my whole body: Manchester City's Guardiola
"When I see every morning since the nightmare started the infants in Gaza, and I'm so scared," Guardiola says. / REUTERS
June 10, 2025

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola received an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester on Tuesday and used his acceptance speech to address the war in Gaza.

Israel's war on Gaza has since killed nearly 55,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to health authorities in Gaza.

"It's so painful what we see in Gaza. It hurts my whole body," Guardiola said. "It's not about ideology. It's not about whether I'm right, or you're wrong. It's just about the love of life, about the care of your neighbour.

"Maybe we think that we see the boys and girls of four years old being killed by the bomb or being killed at the hospital because it's not a hospital anymore. It's not our business.

"But be careful. The next four- or five-year-old kids will be ours. Sorry, but I see my kids, Maria, Marius and Valentina.

When I see every morning since the nightmare started the infants in Gaza, and I'm so scared."

Guardiola was recognised for his contribution to the city, including guiding his team to six Premier League titles in nine years with the club, along with his charitable work through his Guardiola Sala Foundation.

The 54-year-old Spaniard was presented with his honorary degree by the University's Chancellor Nazir Afzal at Whitworth Hall.

SOURCE:REUTERS
