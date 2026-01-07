A loggerhead sea turtle named “Tuba,” fitted with a satellite tracker in western Türkiye has remained off the country's Aegean Sea coast and in the Eastern Mediterranean during her second monitored migration, rather than undertaking a long-distance journey to the Adriatic.

Tuba, a female estimated to be 25-30 years old, was first equipped with a satellite transmitter in 2019 by the Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) in Mugla province, with support from the TUI Care Foundation. She was released from Iztuzu Beach near Dalyan in southwestern Türkiye.

Tuba later became the first sea turtle tracked from Türkiye to the Adriatic Sea.

After her 2019 release, she spent around two months in waters off Marmaris district in western Türkiye before reaching Greece. She then travelled along the coasts of Malta, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Montenegro, and Croatia, covering roughly 25,000 kilometres before reaching the Adriatic.

After returning to nest, Tuba was fitted with a new satellite device in August before being released back into the sea.

Related TRT World - Sea turtles in race for survival as climate crisis heats up nesting beaches

10,000 kilometres travelled

Since August 9, when Tuba was fitted with the tracker, she has travelled about 10,000 kilometres.

Yakup Kaska, a biologist at Pamukkale University in Denizli province, told Anadolu that the team had previously tracked Tuba for nearly four years and resumed monitoring in 2025 with a new transmitter.

“We were very curious if she would follow the same route initially. She has been circling off Rhodes, around Bodrum, and south of Karaada, covering about 10,000 kilometres,” Kaska said.

He noted that while she had travelled a straight-line distance of about 2,000 kilometres, she largely remained within Turkish territorial waters.