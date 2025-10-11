WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Iran 'does not believe' Israel will respect Gaza ceasefire
Abbas Araghchi calls Trump’s suggestion of normalising ties with Israel “wishful thinking,” saying Iran will never recognise an occupied regime that commits genocide and kills children.
Iran 'does not believe' Israel will respect Gaza ceasefire
Araqchi said Tehran welcomes a potential "fair and balanced" US nuclear proposal but sees no reason for talks with European powers. / Photo: AP / AP
October 11, 2025

Iran said it did not have confidence that Israel would respect the terms of a Gaza ceasefire that began a day earlier.

"We warn about the tricks and betrayals of the Zionist regime (Israel) regarding previous agreements. There is absolutely no trust in the Zionist regime," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state television on Saturday, pointing to previous ceasefires that have been violated, including in Lebanon.

Iran also described the possibility, suggested by US President Donald Trump, that it could normalise relations with Israel as "wishful thinking".

Late last month, Trump said, "Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there," referring to the Abraham Accords — a peace agreement signed during Trump's first term under which Israel normalised diplomatic relations with four Muslim-majority nations.

RECOMMENDED

"Iran will never recognise an occupied regime that has committed genocide and killed children," he said.

On a separate note, Araghchi said that Tehran welcomes a potential "fair and balanced" US nuclear proposal but sees no reason for talks with European powers, noting that Tehran and Washington are exchanging messages through mediators.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia