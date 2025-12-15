WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate Jewish holiday
Illegal settlers performed Talmudic rituals at the flashpoint site under the protection of Israeli police.
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate Jewish holiday
The eight-day Hanukkah holiday is marked from December 14 until 22. / Reuters
December 15, 2025

Scores of illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Illegal settlers performed Talmudic rituals at the flashpoint site under the protection of Israeli police, according to an Anadolu correspondent on Monday.

The eight-day Hanukkah holiday is marked from December 14 to 22.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims.

RECOMMENDED

Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal