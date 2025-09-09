WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Global Sumud Flotilla boat struck by suspected drone off Tunisia — organisers
The organisers said all passengers were safe and an investigation is underway, while Tunisian authorities denied there was a drone attack.
Global Sumud Flotilla boat struck by suspected drone off Tunisia — organisers
The initiative aims to challenge Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. / AA
September 9, 2025

One of the main vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), known as the "Family Boat", was struck by what is suspected to be a drone off the coast of Tunisia, its organisers said, while the Tunisian authorities dismissed the reports that there was an attack by a drone.

The boat, sailing under the Portuguese flag, was carrying GSF Steering Committee members, which includes other activists, the flotilla said in a statement posted on the US social media company Instagram's platform.

"All passengers and crew are safe," the statement said late on Monday, adding: "An investigation is currently underway, and when more information is available, it will be released immediately."

"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve," the statement added.

"A drone came right above it, released a bomb, and it exploded, and the boat was on fire," Acar, a member of the steering committee, also said in a video message on Instagram.

In a statement reported by Tunisia’s state TAP news agency, Tunisa's Interior Ministry dismissed reports that the Portuguese-flagged ship had been struck by a drone while anchored outside the port of Sidi Bou Said.

The ministry said security units inspected the scene and determined that a fire was caused by a life jacket igniting. The blaze was swiftly contained and caused no injuries or material damage apart from the burning of several jackets, it added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for "steadfastness," is made up of some 20 vessels carrying people from various countries, including doctors, journalists and campaigners. Around 150 activists – including Tunisians, Turkish citizens and others from Europe, Africa and Asia – are participating in the initiative.

RECOMMENDED

The flotilla set sail from Barcelona in late August, along with another group from Genoa, Italy and is expected to depart Tunisia for Gaza on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to challenge Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

RelatedTRT World - ‘She is with us’: Global Sumud Flotilla sails for Palestine, honouring Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

Genocide and starvation

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported on August 22 that famine had taken hold in northern Gaza and warned it could spread as Israel's blockade continues.

Israel's genocide in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed more than 64,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

During its genocide, Israel reduced most of the enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales