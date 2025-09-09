One of the main vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), known as the "Family Boat", was struck by what is suspected to be a drone off the coast of Tunisia, its organisers said, while the Tunisian authorities dismissed the reports that there was an attack by a drone.

The boat, sailing under the Portuguese flag, was carrying GSF Steering Committee members, which includes other activists, the flotilla said in a statement posted on the US social media company Instagram's platform.

"All passengers and crew are safe," the statement said late on Monday, adding: "An investigation is currently underway, and when more information is available, it will be released immediately."

"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve," the statement added.

"A drone came right above it, released a bomb, and it exploded, and the boat was on fire," Acar, a member of the steering committee, also said in a video message on Instagram.

In a statement reported by Tunisia’s state TAP news agency, Tunisa's Interior Ministry dismissed reports that the Portuguese-flagged ship had been struck by a drone while anchored outside the port of Sidi Bou Said.

The ministry said security units inspected the scene and determined that a fire was caused by a life jacket igniting. The blaze was swiftly contained and caused no injuries or material damage apart from the burning of several jackets, it added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for "steadfastness," is made up of some 20 vessels carrying people from various countries, including doctors, journalists and campaigners. Around 150 activists – including Tunisians, Turkish citizens and others from Europe, Africa and Asia – are participating in the initiative.