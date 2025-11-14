CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian plot to kill top official at cemetery
Russia's security agency says it has foiled a Ukrainian assassination plot in Moscow and repelled drone attacks targeting energy and civilian infrastructure.
Russian air defences intercept over 200 Ukrainian drones targeting key regions overnight. [File photo] / AP
November 14, 2025

Russia's FSB security service has said that it has thwarted a Ukrainian plot to assassinate an unnamed top Russian government official and accused Kiev of planning similar attacks in other parts of the country.

The FSB said in a statement on Friday that the Ukrainian plot had aimed to kill the official when they visited their relatives' graves at a Moscow cemetery.

Reuters could not independently verify the FSB's assertion, but Ukraine has targeted Russian military and other officials inside Russia since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Hundreds of Ukrainian drones intercepted

Separately, Russian air defence forces shot down or intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said it had brought down 66 drones over Russia's southern Krasnodar region, where officials earlier said an oil depot and port had been targeted.

The governor of Russia's Saratov region said that drone attacks had damaged civilian infrastructure, while the head of the Volgograd region said that air defences had repelled an overnight drone attack on energy infrastructure.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
